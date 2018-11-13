Traveling Music 11-18-18

Traveling Music
Date: 11-18-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Wide River To Cross
Buddy Miller / Buddy and Julie Miller
Universal United House of Prayer
New West Records
3:03
Here I Am
Emmylou Harris / Emmylou Harris
Stumble Into Grace
Nonesuch
3:46
The Holy Well
Tim O’Brien / Tim O’Brien
Two Journeys
Howdy Skies Records
3:15
Let The Bird Go Free
Laurie Lewis / Mark Simos
Birdsong
www.laurielewis.com
4:34
Gum Tree Canoe
John Hartford / John Hartford
A John Hartford Anthology: Me Oh My, How the time Does Fly
Flying Fish
4:05
Wildflowers
Kathy Kallick / Kathy Kallick
Between the Hollow and the High-Rise
Live Oak Records
4:30
Exactly Like You
Hot Club of Cowtown / Dorothy Fields, Jimmy McHugh
Continental Stomp
High Tone Records
4:22
Fire and Water
Buddy Miller / Buddy and Julie Miller
Universal United House of Prayer
New West Records
4:01
All That You Have is Your Soul
Emmylou Harris / Tracy Chapman
All I Intended to Be
Nonesuch
4:41
Mahk Jchi
Ulali / Ulali
Makh Jchi
www.ulali.com
2:40
When the Night Bird Sings
Laurie Lewis / Mark Simos
Birdsong
www.laurielewis.com
4:36
For the Fallen
Tim O’Brien / Tim O’Brien
Two Journeys
Howdy Skies Records
3:19
I’m Still Here
John Hartford / John Hartford
A John Hartford Anthology: Me Oh My, How the time Does Fly
Flying Fish
3:08
There’s A Higher Power
Kathy Kallick / Louvin Brothers
Between the Hollow and the High-Rise
Live Oak Records
3:07
Singin’ My Troubles Away
Laurie Lewis & Grant Street / Alton Delmore
Singin’ My Troubles Away
Flying Fish
2:44