Traveling Music 11-18-18

Traveling Music

Date: 11-18-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Wide River To Cross

Buddy Miller / Buddy and Julie Miller

Universal United House of Prayer

New West Records

3:03

Here I Am

Emmylou Harris / Emmylou Harris

Stumble Into Grace

Nonesuch

3:46

The Holy Well

Tim O’Brien / Tim O’Brien

Two Journeys

Howdy Skies Records

3:15

Let The Bird Go Free

Laurie Lewis / Mark Simos

Birdsong

www.laurielewis.com

4:34

Gum Tree Canoe

John Hartford / John Hartford

A John Hartford Anthology: Me Oh My, How the time Does Fly

Flying Fish

4:05

Wildflowers

Kathy Kallick / Kathy Kallick

Between the Hollow and the High-Rise

Live Oak Records

4:30

Exactly Like You

Hot Club of Cowtown / Dorothy Fields, Jimmy McHugh

Continental Stomp

High Tone Records

4:22

Fire and Water

Buddy Miller / Buddy and Julie Miller

Universal United House of Prayer

New West Records

4:01

All That You Have is Your Soul

Emmylou Harris / Tracy Chapman

All I Intended to Be

Nonesuch

4:41

Mahk Jchi

Ulali / Ulali

Makh Jchi

www.ulali.com

2:40

When the Night Bird Sings

Laurie Lewis / Mark Simos

Birdsong

www.laurielewis.com

4:36

For the Fallen

Tim O’Brien / Tim O’Brien

Two Journeys

Howdy Skies Records

3:19

I’m Still Here

John Hartford / John Hartford

A John Hartford Anthology: Me Oh My, How the time Does Fly

Flying Fish

3:08

There’s A Higher Power

Kathy Kallick / Louvin Brothers

Between the Hollow and the High-Rise

Live Oak Records

3:07

Singin’ My Troubles Away

Laurie Lewis & Grant Street / Alton Delmore

Singin’ My Troubles Away

Flying Fish

2:44