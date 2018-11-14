Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Dunleavy names new Natural Resources Commissioner

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Governor-elect Mike Dunleavy today announced the name of the woman who will be Alaska’s next Natural Resources Commissioner.

Fairbanks vote counting flips tight races

Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks

Ten votes now separate the candidates for Alaska House District 1. Yesterday, the Division of Elections counted all the early and questioned ballots. Kathryn Dodge now leads Bart LeBon by two tenths of a percent. For that race, as well as the race for Senate Seat A, yesterday’s count flipped the race.

Report: Data lacking on murdered Native women

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington

Indigenous women and girls are murdered or disappear from American cities in alarming numbers. But no one knows the true size of the tragedy, because no one regularly reports the data.

Anchorage mayor proposes alcohol tax to fund health, safety

Associated Press

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has proposed asking voters to approve a 5-percent sales tax on alcohol that could support services to address homelessness and substance abuse.

Judge allows some political signs, but maintains state ban on highway billboards

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

A judge’s ruling Tuesday resolves a lawsuit about political signs along Alaska highways. While some temporary political signs will still be allowed. The state will be able to enforce its ban on signs within the state right of way along highways.

A changing military brings fewer Alaska Natives into the ranks

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

It’s common to hear public officials say that Alaska Natives join the Armed Forces at the highest rates in the country. During World War Two and for decades after, American Indians and Alaska Natives did indeed volunteer for the Armed Forces at exceptionally high rates. But those numbers have changed over time, and a big part of that change has to do with transformations in the structure of the military.

DNR proposes auctioning planned Interior Veterans Cemetery site

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Land originally targeted for development of an Interior Veterans Cemetery may go up for sale. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources has proposed auctioning 320 acres located in the Goldstream Valley, north of Fairbanks.

British Columbia moves to clean defunct Juneau-area metals mine

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

British Columbia has taken the first step towards cleaning up the Tulsequah Chief Mine, a long-defunct metals mine about 40 miles northeast of Juneau that’s been polluting the transboundary watershed for decades.

Kuskokwim 300 race nominated to Alaska Sports Hall of Fame

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

The Kuskowkim 300 sled dog race is considered a qualifying race for the Iditarod, and multiple Hall of Fame mushers have competed in the race. Now the K300 event itself has been nominated for the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame.