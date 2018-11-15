Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Civil suit filed in controversial Anchorage assault case

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

There have been more court filings this week against 34-year-old Anchorage resident Justin Schneider, who received a plea agreement earlier this fall for what many people thought amounted to a sexual assault.

Shrugging off lawsuit, Trump administration forges ahead with offshore Arctic drilling proposal

The Trump administration has taken another step towards restarting offshore oil development in the Beaufort Sea, a part of the Arctic Ocean that was mostly placed off-limits to drilling by former President Barack Obama.

Dunleavy seeks regulation freeze

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO & Alaska Public Media – Juneau

Governor-elect Mike Dunleavy wants to freeze any new regulations the Walker administration may have imposed in Alaska going back to election day.

Coast Guard bill would end EPA permit mandate for fishing boats

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

For years, Alaska’s commercial fishing fleet has dreaded a rule that would require an EPA permit for even basic vessel discharges, like draining the fish hold, or rinsing the deck. Now, Congress is on the verge of ditching the requirement forever.

Juneau seasonal cold weather emergency shelter begins operations Thursday

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau’s cold weather emergency shelter, located in an old state public safety building, will now open on nights when the temperature is below freezing.

With election of Dunleavy, is climate action team out in the cold?

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

With the election of new governor Mike Dunleavy comes many unknowns for Alaska — including his administration’s future plans for climate change action.

Anchorage teachers, school district reach contract agreement

Associated Press

Negotiators for Anchorage teachers and the city school district have reached a tentative agreement on an employment contract.

The only thing people in Crooked Creek agree on about the Donlin Mine is that it’s coming

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Some residents of Crooked Creek see the potential for much needed economic development while others see the possible disruption of their subsistence lifestyle.

It was quite a week for Marko Cheseto, who became a marathoner and an American in a 3-day span

Beth Bragg, Anchorage Daily News

The former University of Alaska Anchorage runner from Kenya lost both of his feet to frostbite in 2011. Racing on carbon-fiber running blades, Cheseto ran his first marathon last Sunday. Two days later, he became an American citizen.