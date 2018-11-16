Dunleavy inaugural celebration schedule announced

By -
Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy speaks to the Alaska Miners Association about his plans for his administration. He named Tuckerman Babcock to be his chief of staff and transition chairman. (Photo by Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy’s transition team announced Friday the schedule of inaugural celebrations.

Other than the swearing-in ceremony on Dec. 3 in Noorvik, the transition team said Alaskans can expect a combination of formal events and less formal, family-centered events. The events will be across the state.

  • There will be pre-inaugural events in Kotzebue on Dec. 2.
  • There will be a celebration on Dec. 4, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla.
  • On Dec. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., there will be a celebration at the Soldotna Sports Center.
  • On Dec. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a celebration at the Anchorage Christian School.
  • On Dec. 11, from 3 to 6 p.m., there will be an open house and inaugural celebration at the Governor’s Mansion in Juneau.
  • On Dec. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m., there will be a celebration at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks.
  • Another event will be in Anchorage in February.

Inaugural celebration co-chair Cynthia Henry says Dunleavy is “more Carhartt than tuxedo.”

