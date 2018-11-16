Dunleavy inaugural celebration schedule announced

Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy’s transition team announced Friday the schedule of inaugural celebrations.

Other than the swearing-in ceremony on Dec. 3 in Noorvik, the transition team said Alaskans can expect a combination of formal events and less formal, family-centered events. The events will be across the state.

There will be pre-inaugural events in Kotzebue on Dec. 2.

There will be a celebration on Dec. 4, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla.

at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla. On Dec. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., there will be a celebration at the Soldotna Sports Center.

On Dec. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a celebration at the Anchorage Christian School.

On Dec. 11, from 3 to 6 p.m., there will be an open house and inaugural celebration at the Governor’s Mansion in Juneau.

On Dec. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m., there will be a celebration at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks.

Another event will be in Anchorage in February.

Inaugural celebration co-chair Cynthia Henry says Dunleavy is “more Carhartt than tuxedo.”