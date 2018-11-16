Traveling Music 11-25-18

Traveling Music

Date: 11/25/18

Shonti Elder

Upcoming Concert: Bruce Cockburn, Sunday, Dec. 2, 4 PM at PAC

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

You Pay Your Money

Bruce Cockburn / Bruce Cockburn

You Pay Your Money and You Take Your Chance

True North, Ryko

4:31

Which Way Away

The Bills / Chris Frye

Let Em Run

Red House Records

3:58

Give A Little More

Eric Bibb, Rory Block, Maria Muldaur / Eric Bibb

Sisters & Brothers

Telarc

3:19

Sit Down on the Banks

Rory Block / Rev. Gary Davis

Best Blues and Originals

Rounder

3:23

People Got To Be Free

Keb Mo / E. Brigati, F. Cavaliere

Back By Popular Demand

Rounder

3:23

Peace March (guitar instrumental)

Bruce Cockburn / Bruce Cockburn

Life Short Call Now

Rounder

3:32

Lovin’ In My Baby’s Eyes

Eric Bibb with Mamadou Diabete / Taj Mahal

Friends

Manhaton Records

3:19

Nowhere to Be, (and All Day To Get There)

The Bills / Marc Atkinson, Chris Frye

Let Em Run

Red House Records

2:53

God’s Gift To Women

Rory Block / Rory Block

Best Blues and Originals

Rounder

2:34

Anyway

Keb’ Mo / Kevin Moore

The Door

Epic Music

3:36

Don’t Ever Let Nobody Drag Your Spirit Down

Eric Bibb, Rory Block, Maria Muldaur / Eric Bibb, Charlotte Hogland

Sisters & Brothers

Telarc

3:25

Let Em Run

The Bills / Marc Atkinson, Chris Frye

Let Em Run

Red House Records

3:45

For Better or Worse

Keb’ Mo / Keb’ Mo, Victoria Shaw, Heather Donovan

Bluesamericana

Kind of Blue Music

3:24

Sisters & Brothers

Eric Bibb, Rory Block, Maria Muldaur /

Sisters & Brothers

Telarc

4:44