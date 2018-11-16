Traveling Music 11-25-18

Traveling Music
Date: 11/25/18
Shonti Elder
Upcoming Concert: Bruce Cockburn, Sunday, Dec. 2, 4 PM at PAC
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
You Pay Your Money
Bruce Cockburn / Bruce Cockburn
You Pay Your Money and You Take Your Chance
True North, Ryko
4:31
Which Way Away
The Bills / Chris Frye
Let Em Run
Red House Records
3:58
Give A Little More
Eric Bibb, Rory Block, Maria Muldaur / Eric Bibb
Sisters & Brothers
Telarc
3:19
Sit Down on the Banks
Rory Block / Rev. Gary Davis
Best Blues and Originals
Rounder
3:23
People Got To Be Free
Keb Mo / E. Brigati, F. Cavaliere
Back By Popular Demand
Rounder
3:23
Peace March (guitar instrumental)
Bruce Cockburn / Bruce Cockburn
Life Short Call Now
Rounder
3:32
Lovin’ In My Baby’s Eyes
Eric Bibb with Mamadou Diabete / Taj Mahal
Friends
Manhaton Records
3:19
Nowhere to Be, (and All Day To Get There)
The Bills / Marc Atkinson, Chris Frye
Let Em Run
Red House Records
2:53
God’s Gift To Women
Rory Block / Rory Block
Best Blues and Originals
Rounder
2:34
Anyway
Keb’ Mo / Kevin Moore
The Door
Epic Music
3:36
Don’t Ever Let Nobody Drag Your Spirit Down
Eric Bibb, Rory Block, Maria Muldaur / Eric Bibb, Charlotte Hogland
Sisters & Brothers
Telarc
3:25
Let Em Run
The Bills / Marc Atkinson, Chris Frye
Let Em Run
Red House Records
3:45
For Better or Worse
Keb’ Mo / Keb’ Mo, Victoria Shaw, Heather Donovan
Bluesamericana
Kind of Blue Music
3:24
Sisters & Brothers
Eric Bibb, Rory Block, Maria Muldaur /
Sisters & Brothers
Telarc
4:44