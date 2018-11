Night Music: November 17, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Asian Medley

Kenny Garrett

Happy People

Warner 9 47754-2

7:01

Brother B. Harper

Kenny Garrett

Happy People

Warner 9 47754-2

7:50

St Louis Blues

Erroll Garner / Handy

Closeup in Swing

Telarc CD-83383

6:27

Some of These Days

Erroll Garner / Brooks

Closeup in Swing

Telarc CD-83383

3:12

Folk Song

Jan Garbarek

Works

ECM 823 266-2

8:09

Viddene

Jan Garbarek

Works

ECM 823 266-2

5:35

Stella by Starlight

Terry Gibbs / Washington

Chicago Fire

Contemporary CCD-14035-2

6:09

52nd Street Theme

Terry Gibbs / Monk

Chicago Fire

Contemporary CCD-14035-2

7:54

9:00 – 10:00

It’s a Wonderful World

Midnight Starlight / Savitt

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

2:49

Wakin’ Up Blues

The H. Glenn Quintet

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:39

Just Another Day

Delvek / DelVecchio

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:14

Maybe It’s Better This Way

Se Kim Trio

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:54

Dream Fulfilled

Mike Wireman

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:06

Stole

Fantastic Merlins / Roessier

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

5:35

Make Me Happy, Make Me Blue

Meghan Beaudry

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

4:01

The Touch of Her Hair

John Kocur

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

2:58

Pomegranate Man

Ayelet Rose Gottlieb

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

3:53

Trio Small As We Are

Jeff D’Antonia

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

5:09

Blue Walk

DP Michael / Fusco

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

5:16

When I think of You

Magnolia Memoir / Lee

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

2:54