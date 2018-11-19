Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 19, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Dunleavy transition team requests state worker resignations

Casey Grove and Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

Governor election Mike Dunleavy’s transition team sent an email asking at-will state workers to resign on Friday. This action has led to a lot of questions from the affected workers.

New, all-Republican Senate majority forms

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

Anchorage Sen. Cathy Giessel will be the Senate president when the 31st Legislature is sworn in on Jan. 15.

Regional manager appointed to lead Department of Labor and Workforce Development

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

Tamika Ledbetter currently manages the Anchorage/Mat-Su Economic Region for the department.

Young wins seat on Republican Steering Committee

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington

When Congressman Don Young became the dean of the U.S. House, the role had no power. It does now.

Student charged following Anchorage school threat

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A student was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and criminal mischief Monday in connection with a written shooting threat at Begich Middle School, according to the Anchorage Police Department and the Anchorage School District.

State suit targets Forty Mile River Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks The state of Alaska is suing the Bureau of Land Management to assert ownership of the Middle and North Forks of the Forty Mile River, in the eastern interior. Reconnecting with roots at Alaska Native languages summit Zoe Grueskin, KTOO – Juneau The three-day language summit brought together nearly 80 speakers of the Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian languages: Lingít, X̱aad Kíl and Sm’algyax.

Chukchi Sea polar bears thriving, study shows

Associated Press

A population study of polar bears in the Chukchi Sea between Alaska and Russia finds that the population is thriving for now despite a loss of sea ice because of climate change.

Tooth boosts archaeological research

Lex Treinen, KUAC – Fairbanks

A baby tooth is deepening our understanding of how North America was first populated by humans. The long archived specimen from northwest Alaska is the subject of new research by Fairbanks based scientists, which is increasing genetic knowledge of a people known as Ancient Beringians.