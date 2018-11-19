Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 19, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Dunleavy transition team requests state worker resignations
Casey Grove and Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau
Governor election Mike Dunleavy’s transition team sent an email asking at-will state workers to resign on Friday. This action has led to a lot of questions from the affected workers.
New, all-Republican Senate majority forms
Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau
Anchorage Sen. Cathy Giessel will be the Senate president when the 31st Legislature is sworn in on Jan. 15.
Regional manager appointed to lead Department of Labor and Workforce Development
Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau
Tamika Ledbetter currently manages the Anchorage/Mat-Su Economic Region for the department.
Young wins seat on Republican Steering Committee
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington
When Congressman Don Young became the dean of the U.S. House, the role had no power. It does now.
Student charged following Anchorage school threat
Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
A student was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and criminal mischief Monday in connection with a written shooting threat at Begich Middle School, according to the Anchorage Police Department and the Anchorage School District.
Chukchi Sea polar bears thriving, study shows
Associated Press
A population study of polar bears in the Chukchi Sea between Alaska and Russia finds that the population is thriving for now despite a loss of sea ice because of climate change.
Tooth boosts archaeological research
Lex Treinen, KUAC – Fairbanks
A baby tooth is deepening our understanding of how North America was first populated by humans. The long archived specimen from northwest Alaska is the subject of new research by Fairbanks based scientists, which is increasing genetic knowledge of a people known as Ancient Beringians.