Algo Nuevo November 18, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, November 18th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448
Prieta Linda
Little Joe Y La Familia
Prieta Linda
Freddie
525
Paloma Sin Nido
Little Joe Y La Familia
Prieta Linda
Freddie
325
Mi Cumbia, Mi Salsa
Mark Rendon
Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2018
Atlantis
300
El Gancho
Little Joe Y La Familia
Prieta Linda
Freddie
349
Sentimiento
Jerry Dean/Al Hurricane
Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2018
Atlantis
304
Oh Gran Dios
Los Cruizers
Tribute to Laura Canales
Maracas Music
502
Cuatro Caminos
Los Cruizers
Tribute to Laura Canales
Maracas Music
415
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502
Las Favoritas
Steve Chavez
Originals
Randall
421
Te Voy Olvidar
Liberty Band
The journey Continues
TMR
415
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The journey Continues
TMR
631
El Chequecito
Steve Chavez
Originals
Randall
320
Ya Lo Decidi
Frankie Caballero
Promo
Unknown
328
Maldigo Mi Suerte
Ruben Garza
Promo
CHR Records
338
No Voy A Ser Tu Tonta
Marlissa Vela
Promo
CHR Records
320
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
338
Duele Tanto
Jorge Moreno
Promo
Q Productions
402
Un Momentito Mas
Stephani Montiel
Promo
Unknown
356
Me Voy
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
355
Aguita De Melon
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
402
Aguanta Corazon
Candice Vargas
Promo
Vargas Records
335
Rancheras Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1512
Copa Tras Copa
Bobby Madrid
Promo
SJ Records
300
La Distancia
Bobby Madrid
Promo
SJ Records
328
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
425
El Sirenito
Campeones Del Desierto
Campeones Del Desierto
Blas Records
319
Golpes En El Corazon
Campeones Del Desierto
Campeones Del Desierto
Blas Records
417
You’e Still A Young Mas
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
525
Quedo Pendiente Una Boda
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
425
Negra Tomasa
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
459
La Medallita De Oro
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall Records
406
El Caballo Blanco
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
NM Music Factory
330
Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
429
El Mosquito
Sangre Joven
Mal Ideas
SJ Records
452
Cumbias Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
1218