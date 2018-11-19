Algo Nuevo November 18, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, November 18th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

————————————

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

448

Prieta Linda

Little Joe Y La Familia

Prieta Linda

Freddie

525

Paloma Sin Nido

Little Joe Y La Familia

Prieta Linda

Freddie

325

Mi Cumbia, Mi Salsa

Mark Rendon

Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2018

Atlantis

300

El Gancho

Little Joe Y La Familia

Prieta Linda

Freddie

349

Sentimiento

Jerry Dean/Al Hurricane

Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2018

Atlantis

304

Oh Gran Dios

Los Cruizers

Tribute to Laura Canales

Maracas Music

502

Cuatro Caminos

Los Cruizers

Tribute to Laura Canales

Maracas Music

415

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

502

Las Favoritas

Steve Chavez

Originals

Randall

421

Te Voy Olvidar

Liberty Band

The journey Continues

TMR

415

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

The journey Continues

TMR

631

El Chequecito

Steve Chavez

Originals

Randall

320

Ya Lo Decidi

Frankie Caballero

Promo

Unknown

328

Maldigo Mi Suerte

Ruben Garza

Promo

CHR Records

338

No Voy A Ser Tu Tonta

Marlissa Vela

Promo

CHR Records

320

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

433

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

338

Duele Tanto

Jorge Moreno

Promo

Q Productions

402

Un Momentito Mas

Stephani Montiel

Promo

Unknown

356

Me Voy

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

355

Aguita De Melon

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

402

Aguanta Corazon

Candice Vargas

Promo

Vargas Records

335

Rancheras Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1512

Copa Tras Copa

Bobby Madrid

Promo

SJ Records

300

La Distancia

Bobby Madrid

Promo

SJ Records

328

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

425

El Sirenito

Campeones Del Desierto

Campeones Del Desierto

Blas Records

319

Golpes En El Corazon

Campeones Del Desierto

Campeones Del Desierto

Blas Records

417

You’e Still A Young Mas

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

525

Quedo Pendiente Una Boda

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

425

Negra Tomasa

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

459

La Medallita De Oro

Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Randall Records

406

El Caballo Blanco

Gonzalo

Greatest Hits

NM Music Factory

330

Ritmo De Chunga

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

429

El Mosquito

Sangre Joven

Mal Ideas

SJ Records

452

Cumbias Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

1218