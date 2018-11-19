Algo Nuevo November 18, 2018

By -

Here’s the Sunday, November 18th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448

Prieta Linda
Little Joe Y La Familia
Prieta Linda
Freddie
525

Paloma Sin Nido
Little Joe Y La Familia
Prieta Linda
Freddie
325

Mi Cumbia, Mi Salsa
Mark Rendon
Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2018
Atlantis
300

El Gancho
Little Joe Y La Familia
Prieta Linda
Freddie
349

Sentimiento
Jerry Dean/Al Hurricane
Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2018
Atlantis
304

Oh Gran Dios
Los Cruizers
Tribute to Laura Canales
Maracas Music
502

Cuatro Caminos
Los Cruizers
Tribute to Laura Canales
Maracas Music
415

El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502

Las Favoritas
Steve Chavez
Originals
Randall
421

Te Voy Olvidar
Liberty Band
The journey Continues
TMR
415

Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The journey Continues
TMR
631

El Chequecito
Steve Chavez
Originals
Randall
320

Ya Lo Decidi
Frankie Caballero
Promo
Unknown
328

Maldigo Mi Suerte
Ruben Garza
Promo
CHR Records
338

No Voy A Ser Tu Tonta
Marlissa Vela
Promo
CHR Records
320

Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433

Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
338

Duele Tanto
Jorge Moreno
Promo
Q Productions
402

Un Momentito Mas
Stephani Montiel
Promo
Unknown
356

Me Voy
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
355

Aguita De Melon
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
402

Aguanta Corazon
Candice Vargas
Promo
Vargas Records
335

Rancheras Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1512

Copa Tras Copa
Bobby Madrid
Promo
SJ Records
300

La Distancia
Bobby Madrid
Promo
SJ Records
328

Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
425

El Sirenito
Campeones Del Desierto
Campeones Del Desierto
Blas Records
319

Golpes En El Corazon
Campeones Del Desierto
Campeones Del Desierto
Blas Records
417

You’e Still A Young Mas
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
525

Quedo Pendiente Una Boda
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
425

Negra Tomasa
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
459

La Medallita De Oro
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall Records
406

El Caballo Blanco
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
NM Music Factory
330

Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
429

El Mosquito
Sangre Joven
Mal Ideas
SJ Records
452

Cumbias Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
1218

