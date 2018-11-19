Alaska’s healthcare work force is aging into retirement. What attracts young adults to careers in health care? How is the new generation of healthcare professionals changing the face of health care? Aging baby boomer physician Dr. Jay Butler and his guests, millennial Rachel Tompson, President of the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) Student Nurses Association, Dr. Marianne Murray, Director of the UAA School Of Nursing, and Dan Robinson, Chief of Research and Analysis at the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development discuss millennials in the healthcare workforce.
- Rachel Tompson, President of the UAA Student Nurses Association
- Dr. Marianne Murray, Director of the UAA School Of Nursing
- Dan Robinson, Chief of Research and Analysis at the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development
- The October 2018 edition of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Alaska Economic Trends has projections for the expected demands for Alaska’s healthcare workforce, including over 10,000 new healthcare jobs by 2026, a greater than 20% increase since 2016.
- Millennials face some unique challenges, including high student debt and underemployment, as described on this episode of American Public Media’s Marketplace.
