Alaska’s healthcare work force is aging into retirement. What attracts young adults to careers in health care? How is the new generation of healthcare professionals changing the face of health care? Aging baby boomer physician Dr. Jay Butler and his guests, millennial Rachel Tompson, President of the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) Student Nurses Association, Dr. Marianne Murray, Director of the UAA School Of Nursing, and Dan Robinson, Chief of Research and Analysis at the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development discuss millennials in the healthcare workforce.

GUESTS:

Rachel Tompson, President of the UAA Student Nurses Association

Dr. Marianne Murray, Director of the UAA School Of Nursing

Dan Robinson, Chief of Research and Analysis at the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 21st, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 21st, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: