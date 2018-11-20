This week’s show is “The Next Energy Economy: Grassroots Strategies to Mitigate Global Climate Change, and How We Move Ahead” with Native American writer and activist Winona LaDuke. She focuses on human rights, the environment, and sustainable development. She’s a graduate of Harvard and Antioch universities and was a Green Party vice presidential candidate in 1996 and 2000. LaDuke discusses her activism and how to make the transition from fossil fuels to sustainable options.

SPEAKERS:

Winona LaDuke

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Tuesday, November 27th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Friday, November 9th, 2018 at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium.

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE