Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018

Sen. Sullivan: Mueller doesn’t need Congress to protect him

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan says he doesn’t think Congress needs to pass a bill to protect the Mueller investigation.

Trump administration moves to open environmentally sensitive National Petroleum Reserve land to oil drilling

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Trump administration has moved to open up even more federal land in the Arctic to oil development, kicking off what could be Alaska’s next big environmental controversy.

Search continues for White Mountain man missing since Nov. 4

Emily Hofstaedter, KNOM – Nome

The search continues for 63-year-old Lincoln Simon of White Mountain, with crews from Golovin, White Mountain, Savoonga and Bethel all joining the effort.

State asks for new housing units to help Alaskans in recovery

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Tamika Ledbetter currently manages the Anchorage/Mat-Su Economic Region for the department.

Citing E. coli outbreak, US officials say don’t eat romaine

Associated Press

U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid eating romaine lettuce because of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 32 people in 11 states.

Fairbanks City Council approves homeless camp removal ordinance

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks City Council approved an ordinance Monday that provides a legal basis for city police and public works employees to remove homeless camps in unauthorized areas on public land.

Things are heating up for Alaska pollock — and it’s putting them in the mood to spawn Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk Over the past three decades, pollock spawning times in the Gulf of Alaska have varied as much as three weeks. Now, new research confirms what some scientists have long suspected: Warmer ocean temperatures are playing a role. Anchorage School Board votes to close Mount Spurr Elementary School Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage Mount Spurr Elementary School is set to close at the end of this school year following a 5-2 Monday vote by the Anchorage School Board.

Ask a Climatologist

Casey Grove

Will Alaska see more snow or colder temps for Thanksgiving? Catch up with resident climatologist Brian Brettschneider.

Fairbanks considers air quality improvement recommendations

Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Fairbanks North Star Borough-organized group is forwarding dozens of recommendations for how to improve local air quality to the state for consideration.

First Costco opens in Fairbanks

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Fairbanks’ first Costco has been highly anticipated, and a crowd turned out for the store’s opening.