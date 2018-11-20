Rep. Young proposes rule change that puts him on GOP panel

When Congressman Don Young became the most senior member, or “dean,” of the House, the role had no power. But it does now.

An internal rule House Republicans adopted last week says the dean of the House shall sit on the Republican Steering Committee. That’s the panel that decides who will lead all the other committees.

The rule was adopted by voice vote after it was proposed by Young himself.

Young told a reporter for the publication The Hill that his “self-serving” amendment was made for fun, but that he does have knowledge he thinks would benefit the steering committee.

Young became the dean of the House in January. He’s been in office since 1973 and, earlier this month, won his 24th general election.