Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018

Tied Fairbanks legislative race headed for coin toss

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

Republican Bart LeBon and Democrat Kathryn Dodge are tied in the race for a Fairbanks House seat after the latest count. A coin toss could now determine the winner.

Walker questions Dunleavy transition’s approach to resignations

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

The Trump administration has moved to open up even more federal land in the Arctic to oil development, kicking off what could be Alaska’s next big environmental controversy.

Dunleavy names construction advocate to lead Department of Transportation

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

John MacKinnon was the department’s deputy commissioner of highways and public facilities from 2003 to 2008. He also served on the Juneau Assembly and the Juneau Planning Commission.

An unexpected agency weighs in on offshore Arctic oil drilling: NASA

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

NASA says a proposed oil lease sale in the Beaufort Sea could impact rocket launches over the area.

Ash from Alaska volcano prompts aviation warning

Associated Press

Alaska Volcano Observatory scientists said Wednesday that overnight ash emissions from Mount Veniaminof generated an ash plume that drifted more than 150 miles to the southeast.

Seismic work in ANWR this winter? Time will tell.

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington

SAExploration has applied to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for permission to bring track-mounted vibrating trucks to the coastal plain, or 1002 Area, of the refuge to conduct a 3D seismic survey. But the work can only be done in winter, and the company’s permit application is still pending.

Fast ferry returns to Lynn Canal for the holidays Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska The Fairweather will service the Lynn Canal route four times a week and make two trips to Angoon. The Malaspina will make three trips to Hoonah and Gustavus. Dunleavy’s win leaves a lot of uncertainty for rural education Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel A former rural educator is about to become Alaska’s next governor: How the Dunleavy administration addresses public education policy is a big question looming over rural schools across the state.

Master carver creates healing totem for abuse survivors

Casey Grove

Wayne Price, a master carver and professor at the University of Alaska Southeast, plans to put the finished totem at Aiding Women in Abuse and Rape Emergencies, a Juneau shelter.