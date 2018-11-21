“The Gift Of Failure”- Are our kids growing up “failure deprived?”

In her book, “The Gift of Failure”, author and educator, Jessica Lahey Writes:

“Out of love and desire to protect our children’s self esteem, we have bulldozed every uncomfortable bump and obstacle out of their way, clearing a manicured path we hoped would lead to success and happiness. Unfortunately, in doing so we have deprived our children of the most important lessons of childhood. The setbacks, mistakes, miscalculations, and failures we have shoved out of our children’s way are the very experiences that teach them how to be resourceful, persistent, innovative, and resilient citizens of the world.”

Line One Co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, author and teacher, Jessica Lahey discuss the unintended consequences of protecting our kids from the gifts and lessons learned by experiencing heartache, defeat, struggle, and failure.

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 28th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 28th, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

