Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 23, 2018

House District One race still tied, headed for coin toss

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

The tied Fairbanks race between Republican Bart LeBon and Democrat Kathryn Dodge will decide the balance of power in the Alaska House.

New federal report: Climate change is going to be expensive in Alaska and impact every household in the state

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The latest National Climate Assessment, released today, devotes an entire chapter to Alaska and describes the state as one of the fastest warming places on earth.

Medicaid decision allows more beds for substance abuse treatment

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington

Medicaid has an old rule that says it won’t pay for substance abuse treatment if a facility has more than 16 beds. Alaska can now ignore that restriction.

Small Business Saturday spotlights Alaska companies

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Small Business Saturday, a nationwide recognition of the role of small businesses in communities across the country: In Alaska, they help generate the majority of net employment growth in the private sector.

Scientists map shifting migration around Alaska mountains, using GPS-equipped eagles

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

When golden eagles migrate to and from Alaska each year, they have to navigate around the 16,000-foot peaks of the Wrangell Mountains. A new study examines how the weather affects their route.

Bethel remembers Mary Ciuniq Pete

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Mary Ciuniq Pete, who died Nov. 17, left behind a huge legacy as a fierce advocate for subsistence practices and Alaskan students.