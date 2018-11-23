In 2017, Jen Johnston and Sam Hooper hiked the length of the Alaska Range, 1000 miles from Port Alsworth to McCarthy. It’s a tremendous accomplishment, but their story is not one of hardship and heroism. They love it out there, and on the next Outdoor Explorer, Jen and Sam talk about the privilege and pleasure of getting deep into Alaska with one another.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



GUEST:

Segment 1: “Crossing the Alaska Range”. Sam Hooper and Jen Johnston.

“Crossing the Alaska Range”. Sam Hooper and Jen Johnston. Segment 2: “Sounds fishy to me!”. AK host Rebecca Sheir chats with KFSK general manager Tom Abbott about a raven’s trick that almost skewed the annual membership drive. Only in Alaska!

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, November 29th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, November 29th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: