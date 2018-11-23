Reflections on giving and volunteering in the community

The end of the year, with the traditional Thanksgiving holiday and the coming seasonal and religious gatherings, often gives us a chance to think back on the months passed. Sometimes the problems we’ve encounter as individuals, or the problems the community we live in has struggled with, can feel insurmountable. What can one person do?

Today’s Hometown Alaska is an invitation to say thank you to the many volunteers who step up, sign up and show up at local events to give a hand, whether that is passing out food at local food banks, staffing an aide station in a local community run, checking off ticketed audiences at the annual Lullaby Concert at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center, or donating to causes that are personally meaningful.

We’ll discuss the power of philanthropy and volunteerism to shape a community and nurture its health and vitality. As always, your questions and comments are welcome.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

In the studio:

Jo Michalski, retired entrepreneur and philanthropist



On the phone:

Nina Kemppel, president and CEO, The Alaska Community Foundation

Lisa Aquino, executive director, Catholic Social Se

