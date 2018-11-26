Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 26, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Alaska’s governor-elect makes key appointments

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska

Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy’s cabinet is taking shape, with several key positions announced Monday to lead state agencies.

Walker introduces state budget proposal

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

Gov. Bill Walker proposed a nearly $6 billion budget for next year. While Walker is leaving office, his spending plan could provide the basis for Gov.r-elect Mike Dunleavy’s first budget.

Fairbanks House race officially tied, ballots remain

Robyne, KUAC

The Alaska House District 1 race between Democrat Kathryn Dodge and Republican Bart LeBon is officially tied. But there are still ballots that might be counted.

After a huge eruption of ash, Mount Veniaminof quiets down

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

Mount Veniaminof has stopped spewing ash, days after releasing a huge ash cloud that narrowly missed the village of Perryville.

Nuclear power in Alaska? Experts say it’s not as far-fetched as you think.

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Nuclear power has been explored in Alaska before, in the Interior village of Galena, and went nowhere. At an Anchorage conference this month, the Resource Development Council, an industry group, took another look.

Science and traditional knowledge converge in North Slope Borough’s bowhead whale program

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

For nearly 40 years now, North Slope Borough scientists have worked in concert with whalers to develop a singular whale study program.