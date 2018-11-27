This month Arctic Entries brings you “Razor’s Edge: Stories of thin margins, high stakes, and risky moves.” In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, people tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.

SPEAKERS:

Sean Johnson – The Dream Ride

– The Dream Ride T. Frank Box – Brain Injury Ninja Warrior

– Brain Injury Ninja Warrior Bryan Clifford Dunagan – I Still Had the Gun

– I Still Had the Gun Sarah Mouracade – I Never Thought My Husband Would Do Something That Spontaneous

– I Never Thought My Husband Would Do Something That Spontaneous Daniel Cohen – How Many Bottles of Wine Equals a Ford Taurus?

– How Many Bottles of Wine Equals a Ford Taurus? Autumn Hoibakk – On Call for the Holiday

– On Call for the Holiday Jeff King – Life and Death in the Yukon

HOSTS: Jason Brandeis and Rosey Robards

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Tuesday, October 9, 2017 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts