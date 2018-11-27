Traveling Music 12-2-18

Traveling Music
Date: 12-2-18
Shonti Elder
Happy Hanukka, beginning tonight!
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow
Jethro Tull / Ian Anderson
The Jethro Tull Christmas Album
Fuel
3:37
Erev Shel Shoshanim – instrumental
John McCutcheon – Josef Hader
Winter Solstice
Rounder
4:37
The Messenger
Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Mark Simos
Winter’s Grace
Signature Sounds
5:11
Welcome Home, Kind Stranger
Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands
To Shorten the Winter
Green Linnet
5:08
Apples in Winter / Frost is All Over / A Merry Christmas (Jigs) – instrumentals
Eileen Ivers / Traditional
An Nollaig
Musical Bridge
4:19
Sleigh Ride
Pentatonix /
That’s Christmas to Me
Ptxofficial.com
2:17
Peace
Misty River / Dana Abel
Misty River
Mistyriverband.com
3:38
A Rovin’ on a Winter’s Night
Jay Ungar and Molly Mason Family Band /
Hanerot Halalu
Priscilla Herdman, Anne Hills, Cindy Mangsen / traditional
Voices of Winter
Gadfly Records
2:23
On a Winter’s Day
Karan Casey, Niall Vallely, Robbie Overson / Karan Casey
Celtic Christmas, Silver Anniversary Edition
Windham Hill
3:44
Christmas Day Ida Moarnin, Un Flambeau, Jeanette Isabella – instrumentals
John McCutcheon – traditional
Winter Solstice
Rounder
3:15
All The Valley Down
Hannah Rarity with Cherish the Ladies / Maurice McGrath
Christmas in Ireland
www.cherishtheladies.com
3:36
St. Basil’s Hymn – harp instrumental
Patrick Ball / Traditional Greek
The Christmas Rose
Fortuna
2:31
The Hanukkah Waltz – instrumental
Bela Fleck and the Flecktones / traditional
Jingle All The Way
Rounder
2:34
Christ Child Lullaby
Kathy Mattea / Traditional
Christmas at Mountain Stage
Blue Plate Music
4:15