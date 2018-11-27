Traveling Music 12-2-18

Traveling Music

Date: 12-2-18

Shonti Elder

Happy Hanukka, beginning tonight!

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow

Jethro Tull / Ian Anderson

The Jethro Tull Christmas Album

Fuel

3:37

Erev Shel Shoshanim – instrumental

John McCutcheon – Josef Hader

Winter Solstice

Rounder

4:37

The Messenger

Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Mark Simos

Winter’s Grace

Signature Sounds

5:11

Welcome Home, Kind Stranger

Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands

To Shorten the Winter

Green Linnet

5:08

Apples in Winter / Frost is All Over / A Merry Christmas (Jigs) – instrumentals

Eileen Ivers / Traditional

An Nollaig

Musical Bridge

4:19

Sleigh Ride

Pentatonix /

That’s Christmas to Me

Ptxofficial.com

2:17

Peace

Misty River / Dana Abel

Misty River

Mistyriverband.com

3:38

A Rovin’ on a Winter’s Night

Jay Ungar and Molly Mason Family Band /

Hanerot Halalu

Priscilla Herdman, Anne Hills, Cindy Mangsen / traditional

Voices of Winter

Gadfly Records

2:23

On a Winter’s Day

Karan Casey, Niall Vallely, Robbie Overson / Karan Casey

Celtic Christmas, Silver Anniversary Edition

Windham Hill

3:44

Christmas Day Ida Moarnin, Un Flambeau, Jeanette Isabella – instrumentals

John McCutcheon – traditional

Winter Solstice

Rounder

3:15

All The Valley Down

Hannah Rarity with Cherish the Ladies / Maurice McGrath

Christmas in Ireland

www.cherishtheladies.com

3:36

St. Basil’s Hymn – harp instrumental

Patrick Ball / Traditional Greek

The Christmas Rose

Fortuna

2:31

The Hanukkah Waltz – instrumental

Bela Fleck and the Flecktones / traditional

Jingle All The Way

Rounder

2:34

Christ Child Lullaby

Kathy Mattea / Traditional

Christmas at Mountain Stage

Blue Plate Music

4:15