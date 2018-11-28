Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Climate change will cost Alaska hundreds of millions per year, report finds

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk

A report out of the University of Alaska Anchorage estimates some of the most certain consequences of climate change in Alaska will cost the state between $340 and $700 million per year over the next three to five decades.

Is there something for everyone in a new vision for Tongass roads?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

A divided federal appeals court panel ruled Tuesday that Alaska’s limit on what nonresidents can contribute to candidates is unconstitutional.

Icebreaker could lose out to wall

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington

President Trump said he’ll shut down the government if he doesn’t get $5 billion for border security, and one of his top priorities is a wall on the southern border. But if he gets his way, it could mean Alaska’s congressional delegation would lose one of its top priorities: a polar icebreaker.

What’s behind a wave of threats in Anchorage schools?

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

For weeks, Anchorage schools have been grappling with a wave of violent threats. Officials stress that while none of them have posed a real risk to public safety, they’re being taken seriously.

Community forum focuses on helping people who are homeless with improved behavioral health care

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

About half of the people experiencing homeless have mental illnesses or substance misuse disorders and can’t access the behavioral health services they need. It hurts the people who need support and the community in general. More than 175 people attended a recent meeting in Anchorage to discuss possible solutions.

National Guard rescues pilot and passenger after Montague Island plane crash

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Two people were rescued after a Cessna 172 aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff and subsequently caught fire.