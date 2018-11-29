Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Dunleavy retains Michael Johnson as education commissioner

Zoe Grueskin, KTOO – Juneau

Unlike other members of the cabinet, the education commissioner is not directly appointed by the governor. Instead, the choice is made by the Alaska Board of Education. The governor confirms the board’s pick.

Appeals court rules on decade-old challenge of four Tongass timber sales

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in a decade-old lawsuit against four timber sales planned on the Tongass National Forest.

Alaska credit union to serve marijuana businesses

Associated Press

A credit union is launching a pilot program to begin serving marijuana businesses in Alaska, giving the cash-reliant industry a financial option after banks shunned the industry.

New trial date set for man convicted in Coast Guard killings

Associated Press

A new trial date has been set for a man convicted in the 2012 killings of two co-workers at a Coast Guard communications station in Alaska.

National report says Alaska Natives, rural Alaskans bear the brunt of climate change

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

A national climate report says what many Alaskans already know: the state is warming twice as fast as the rest of the country. Rural and Alaska Native communities are the first to feel those impacts, and the stakes are especially high for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta because the region is home to the greatest number of tribes in the state.

No piped sewer and water for Bethel’s Avenues neighborhood

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

Faced with a bigger local price tag than they asked for, the Bethel City Council rejected a federal grant to bring piped water and sewer lines to the Avenues neighborhood by a tie vote, with one council member absent.

Eielson AFB commander says F-35’s will usher new era of combat power

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Base commander Colonel Ben Bishop says he envisions Alaska becoming a mecca for F-35 training.

Wrangell removes prayer from public meetings… sort of

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Wrangell’s attorney recommended this change, saying the Kenai ruling would create precedence for all Alaska communities.

Alaska musher banned from Iditarod sled race next year

Associated Press

Officials have banned a longtime musher from competing in Alaska’s Iditarod sled race next year, citing concerns about his care of dogs.

In Golovin, search continues for missing elder

Emily Hoffstaedter, KNOM – Nome

Lincoln “Mike” Simon of White Mountain disappeared from the Golovin Bay on November 4th after his four -wheeler broke through the ice. Since then, a search and rescue mission has grown to include communities throughout the region who are set on bringing Simon back home to his family.

Pacific High carving class brings serenity to students

Enrique Perez de la Rosa, KCAW – Sitka

Every Friday, after a week of lessons in math, history and science in front of white boards, the students of Pacific High School trek beyond the four walls of their classrooms to Sitka National Historical Park. There, they learn how to carve traditional paddles just as Indigenous Alaskans to have done in Southeast for thousands of years.