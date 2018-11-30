Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 30, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Gov. Walker addresses Anchorage quake

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck just seven miles north of Anchorage at 8:29am this morning. The earthquake was 27 miles deep and caused widespread damage across Southcentral Alaska. Thousands of people don’t have power, several roads are impassable and schools in Anchorage are closed until at least Wednesday of next week. Governor Bill Walker held a press conference this afternoon to update the public on the damage and the response.

Quake causes power outages for thousands of Alaskans

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

The earthquake knocked out power to tens of thousands of people in Anchorage.

All but one Anchorage Fred Meyer open for those needing post-quake supplies

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

It may be a while before things are back to normal in Southcentral Alaska, and you’re going to need supplies, like gas for your car. Crowley Fuels says it is resupplying gas stations in the area.

Emergency rooms open, non-critical appointments canceled at Anchorage area hospitals

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage emergency departments were open today, and all three major Anchorage facilities said they received patients with minor earthquake-related injuries.

No fatalities reported in magnitude 7.0 Anchorage earthquake

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

No fatalities have been reported from the quake, and officials maintain the city was exceptionally lucky and prepared for even a strong, violent seismic event like this.

Anchorage quake was closer in proximity to city than most

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This morning’s 7.0 earthquake was big. But the difference with this one was the proximity to people and buildings.

Anchorage driver survives on ‘little island of asphalt’ as exit ramp sloughs away

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

One of the most striking scenes from this morning’s earthquake in Anchorage is a photo of an SUV sunk in a crevasse that opened up on a Minnesota Drive exit ramp.

Many across Anchorage affected by mid-morning quake

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The earthquake hit just as people in Anchorage were beginning their day. It caused widespread damage, snarled traffic and derailed plans.

Middle school student describes terrifying quake

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Tamara Josey was in her midtown cafe preparing for a catering event when the 7.0 earthquake struck Anchorage this morning. Her daughter was miles away with ceiling tiles tumbling down on her.

Anchorage quake wrecks roads throughout municipality

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Area roads in Anchorage sustained significant damage in the earthquake and there’s still a lot of infrastructure that will need to be repaired.

Pivotal House race recount now favors LeBon by 1 vote

Adelyn Baxter and Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

The two candidates in the tied House election being recounted have both hired lawyers.