Strong earthquake hits Southcentral: Here’s what we know

Update, 1:20 p.m.

Aftershocks continued to rock Anchorage throughout the morning Friday, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

The Municipality of Anchorage has issued an emergency proclamation and activated its Emergency Operation Center, according to APD and Mayor Ethan Berkowitz.

The Glenn Highway and Seward Highway were reopened as of 12:45 p.m., according to a statement from the Anchorage Police Department. Detours still exist around damaged areas including the South Eagle River Bridge, the Mirror Lake exit off the Glenn Highway and on Minnesota Boulevard.

In a Friday afternoon statement, APD advised residents to keep extinguishers on hand, check gas lines, shelter in place, keep phone lines open and stay off the roads. The Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility encouraged people in Anchorage and Eagle River to boil water before drinking as a precautionary measure. The utility said it’s closed its office for the day while it responds to water line breaks and other emergencies.

Governor Bill Walker, Lieutenant Governor Valerie Davidson and Major General Laurie Hummel are scheduled to provide an update on the earthquake’s aftermath at 3 p.m.

President Donald Trump addressed the quake in an 11:19 a.m. Tweet:

To the Great people of Alaska. You have been hit hard by a “big one.” Please follow the directions of the highly trained professionals who are there to help you. Your Federal Government will spare no expense. God Bless you ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2018

– Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media / Anchorage

Original story:

A powerful 7.0 earthquake hit Southcentral Alaska Friday morning, shaking town and causing widespread damage.

Information is still trickling in, but here is what we know so far.

According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, the quake hit about 10 miles north of Anchorage, Alaska’s most populous city. The event started at about 8:30 a.m., with multiple aftershocks following.

Roads and infrastructure are severely damaged. According to the Department of Transportation’s Shannon McCarthy, rock falls nears McHugh Creek and milepost 112 have closed the south-bound Seward Highway. The northbound Glenn Highway is closed by Eagle River Drive because of damage.

In Anchorage, many traffic lights are out, contributing to traffic standstills along major roadways. The overpass by International and Minnesota Drive has partially collapsed. An intersection at 36th and the New Seward Highway has a sinkhole or split in the road.

By 10 a.m. the tsunami warning issued earlier had been canceled.

The Anchorage School District is telling parents, “When you feel it is safe to pick up your children at your school, please do so.”

The Anchorage Police Department says officers have been dispatched throughout town handling incidents. On its Facebook page, the department wrote, “There is major infrastructure damage across Anchorage. Many homes and buildings are damaged. Many roads and bridges are closed. Stay off the roads if you don’t need to drive. Seek a safe shelter. Check on your surroundings and loved ones.”

As of 10:20 a.m. the Ted Stevens International Airport is open, but passengers are encouraged to get flight information from their airlines. Earlier, the airport had closed and canceled inbound and outbound flights.

Alaska Regional Hospital has canceled elective surgeries but remains open as staff their inspect for damage beyond water leaks.

Chugach Electric is reporting that 21,000 people lost power. As of 10:30 a.m. there are still 15,000 without power.

– Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media / Anchorage

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the time of Gov. Bill Walker’s afternoon press conference.