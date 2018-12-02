Anchorage classes cancelled through the week as clean-up continues

Anchorage School District superintendent Deena Bishop announced today that classes have been cancelled through Friday, Dec. 7. The tentative first day back for students is Monday, Dec. 10.

Bishop says Monday morning, district administration will notify school principals of which schools are safe for staff to re-enter, to assess what needs to be cleaned up.

She says parents and teachers should notify their school principal if they need to recover an important personal item.

This story will be updated.