What you should know about US-China trade tensions and why that matters for Alaska

The United States and China are major trade partners, but current economic tensions between the two countries could have far-reaching affects. Erin Ennis, Senior Vice President of the US-China Business Council spoke at the Alaska World Affairs Council about what these trade issues might mean for Alaska.

SPEAKER:

Erin Ennis: Senior Vice President of the US-China Business Council

BROADCAST: Tuesday, December 4th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Friday, November 16th, 2018 at 49th State Brewing Co.

About

