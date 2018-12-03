Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 3, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Dunleavy sworn in as governor in Kotzebue
Andrew Kitchenman and Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media
Governor Mike Dunleavy was sworn-in today in Kotzebue, the first Alaska governor to hold his inauguration north of the arctic circle.
PFD promise key to Dunleavy’s win in Hoonah
Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau
Mike Dunleavy won an electoral majority in 6 of 132 precincts with an Alaska Native majority. One was Hoonah, where the Republican’s promise of full Permanent Fund dividends apparently resonated with voters.
Dunleavy names new Alaska Fish and Game chief
Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau
Doug Vincent-Lang will be acting commissioner for Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The former fisheries biologist was director for the Division of Wildlife Conservation under Gov. Sean Parnell.
No earthquake policy? Your loss may still be insured
Liz Ruskin, Washington D.C.
You probably don’t have earthquake insurance. Fewer than 20 percent of Alaska homeowners do. But if your property was damaged, you may still have options to get compensation.
Houston Middle School likely closed for remainder of school year following quake
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Most schools in the Mat-Su School District will be able to resume classes by Thursday, December 6.
Anchorage classes cancelled through the week as clean-up continues
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The tentative first day back for students is Monday, Dec. 10.
Focus shifts to childcare needs in wake of earthquake
Anne Hillman and Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Childcare options in Anchorage are limited for families facing a week with no school.
Karluk Manor evacuated, turns to church for shelter
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
When the earthquake struck, the 46 residents of Karluk Manor had nowhere safe to go until a church quickly opened their doors.
Bettye Davis, trailblazing lawmaker and education activist, passes at the age of 80
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Former state lawmaker Bettye Davis has passed away at the age of 80.
Alaska railroad on the way to recovery following severe earthquake damage
Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
According to an Alaska Railroad spokesperson, thanks to the speed of repairs, trains are likely to start running again by early this week.
After the earthquake, Anchorage air traffic control briefly relocated to a pickup truck
Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
A handful of air traffic controllers rode out Friday’s earthquake from their 12th-story platform above Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage. In a dramatic moment, they had to abort an imminent landing by a FedEx jet until the runway could be inspected for cracks.