Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 3, 2018

Dunleavy sworn in as governor in Kotzebue

Andrew Kitchenman and Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media

Governor Mike Dunleavy was sworn-in today in Kotzebue, the first Alaska governor to hold his inauguration north of the arctic circle.

PFD promise key to Dunleavy’s win in Hoonah

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Mike Dunleavy won an electoral majority in 6 of 132 precincts with an Alaska Native majority. One was Hoonah, where the Republican’s promise of full Permanent Fund dividends apparently resonated with voters.

Dunleavy names new Alaska Fish and Game chief

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Doug Vincent-Lang will be acting commissioner for Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The former fisheries biologist was director for the Division of Wildlife Conservation under Gov. Sean Parnell.

No earthquake policy? Your loss may still be insured

Liz Ruskin, Washington D.C.

You probably don’t have earthquake insurance. Fewer than 20 percent of Alaska homeowners do. But if your property was damaged, you may still have options to get compensation.

Houston Middle School likely closed for remainder of school year following quake

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Most schools in the Mat-Su School District will be able to resume classes by Thursday, December 6.

Anchorage classes cancelled through the week as clean-up continues

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The tentative first day back for students is Monday, Dec. 10.

Focus shifts to childcare needs in wake of earthquake

Anne Hillman and Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Childcare options in Anchorage are limited for families facing a week with no school.

Karluk Manor evacuated, turns to church for shelter

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

When the earthquake struck, the 46 residents of Karluk Manor had nowhere safe to go until a church quickly opened their doors.

Bettye Davis, trailblazing lawmaker and education activist, passes at the age of 80

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Former state lawmaker Bettye Davis has passed away at the age of 80.

Alaska railroad on the way to recovery following severe earthquake damage

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

According to an Alaska Railroad spokesperson, thanks to the speed of repairs, trains are likely to start running again by early this week.

After the earthquake, Anchorage air traffic control briefly relocated to a pickup truck

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

A handful of air traffic controllers rode out Friday’s earthquake from their 12th-story platform above Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage. In a dramatic moment, they had to abort an imminent landing by a FedEx jet until the runway could be inspected for cracks.