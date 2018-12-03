Earthquake recovery in Alaska’s largest city

Aftershocks from the massive earthquake that struck Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska on Friday morning continued over the weekend, adding stress to the assessment and recovery effort now underway. A lot of that damage was to major transportation corridors. How long will recovery take, especially in winter conditions?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

State Seismologist Michael West

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz

