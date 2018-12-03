Post-earthquake donation needs

Many organizations are in need of donations after Friday’s earthquake.

RurAL CAP is seeking donations to replace a broken water main and repair damage to Karluk Manor. They also need to replace broken televisions and cover unexpected overtime pay. You can donate here.

The Red Cross is operating the area’s emergency shelter. Red Cross communications officer Cari Dighton said money is more useful than individual items. It can be used to purchase enough goods for everyone in need. You can donate here. The Salvation Army is providing food for the shelter.

At Bean’s Cafe, electric problems caused by the earthquake damaged the organization’s industrial coffee makers, donation scale, and boiler. They are seeking instant coffee, tea, and hot cocoa as well as financial donations and other items. See the whole list here.

Catholic Social Services is in need of food for the St. Francis House Food Pantry, especially produce, proteins, and canned goods. Clare House and Brother Francis Shelter need towels and blankets. The Refugee Assistance and Immigration Services program needs a desk and basic supplies. Find out more here.

The Foraker Group is also consolidating a list of needs from organizations across the region to more effectively connect them with donors and volunteers. You can fill out their survey through the end of the day on Wednesday here.

If your organization has earthquake-related needs let us know by emailing news@alaskapublic.org .