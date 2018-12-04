Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Eagle River Elementary, damaged by quake, will remain closed through school year

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Anchorage School District announced that after taking severe damage from Friday’s earthquake, Eagle River Elementary School will be offline for the remainder of the school year.

Mat-Su residents pick up the pieces after Friday’s quake

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The epicenter of Friday’s Magnitude 7 earthquake was on Point MacKenzie, in the Matanuska-Sustina Borough. And just like in Anchorage, residents of the Mat-Su are still picking up the pieces.

How changing oil prices are affecting the state’s expected revenue

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Each year, analysts at the state’s Department of Revenue put out a fall revenue sources book that is — essentially — a snapshot of the state’s financial health. It has current and historical income information. It also has predictions for the price of oil for the next few years. This year, the report has been delayed — because the state’s oil price forecast is probably wrong.

Enstar still evaluating gas lines following earthquake

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The natural gas utility serving the Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley is still looking for leaks and assessing the damage to thousands of miles of gas lines following Friday’s earthquake.

Alaska DOT is in crisis response mode — and it just got a new boss

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Here’s a look inside the Alaska Department of Transportation as it changed hands in the midst of its earthquake response.

Don ‘Moose’ Young says farewell to Bush

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

When Alaska Congressman Don Young thinks of the 41st president, he remembers a nice guy who could be fierce with a racquet.

Iditarod clears Dallas Seavey in 2017 doping controversy

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Iditarod Trail Committee released a statement Tuesday clearing four-time champion Dallas Seavey of any wrong-doing in a doping incident

State begins process of giving land back to Gulkana

Tripp Crouse, KNBA – Anchorage

The state of Alaska has begun the process of giving about 13 acres of land the state developed without permission back to the village of Gulkana.

Consumer confidence is positive in Alaska this year

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Consumer confidence attempt to provide insight into this part of the economy. And, in Alaska right now, they’re showing positive signs.

Y-K Delta boarding school discovers cheating on math program

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

Students enrolled at the Kuskokwim Learning Academy, a Bethel-area alternative boarding school, were found to be cheating on their computer-based math curriculum. The problem was discovered after many students were tested in the fall and found to be below the pre-algebra level.