Eagle River Elementary, damaged by quake, will remain closed through school year

The Anchorage School District announced that after taking severe damage from Friday’s earthquake, Eagle River Elementary School will be offline for the remainder of the school year.

Since Friday, every school in the district has been under repair and inspection and tagged red, yellow or green, with red being the most unsafe and green being safe for staff reentry.

As of Dec. 4, Eagle River Elementary School was the only school that was tagged red. While a lot of debris has been cleaned up, there’s critical damage at a southern wall of the school.

Tom Fenoseff is the senior director for capitol planning and construction for the Anchorage School District.

“So when you’re outside at the main entrance, you look up, you’re gonna see the deflection in the wall,” Fenoseff said. “The bending and the bowing and the cracking out. That translates into the inside and it affects the multipurpose room and the gymnasium.”

That damage is the primary reason for the closure. ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop said there is a plan for relocating students to two different Eagle River locations.

“They will be reassigned to two other elementary schools in the Eagle River area, Chugiak area as well. Birchwood Elementary as well as Homestead,” Bishop said.

Bishop said non-teacher staff will be reallocated as Birchwood and Homestead increase in student population. A new assistant principal may be hired to assist Eagle River Elementary School Principal Lisa Prince.

“We’re not losing any people, in fact we’re probably gonna need more people to help because the school’s being split into two,” Bishop said.

Bishop said that about a third of the schools in the district are green-tagged and the plan is to get those cleaned out this week, making them ready for students.

Bishop said Gruening Middle School is currently the only school that has not been fully evaluated. She said the district will be working through the weekend to get all of the yellow-tagged schools changed to green so that classes can resume Dec. 10.