Traveling Music 12-16-18

By -

Traveling Music

Date: 12-16-18

Kluonie Frey – host, Shonti Elder – engineer

 

Format:  Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

 

Hamildolph

Eclipse 6 / parody of Linn Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton

Hamildolph – An American Christmas Story

FTM Records

5:06

 

Humbug

Owl City / Owl City

Owl City

 

 

Donde Esta Santa Claus?

Guster / George Scheck, Rod Parker, Al Greiner

A Winter’s Night: A Nettwerk Christmas

Nettwerk

2:23

 

We Three Kings

Ann Reed / lyrics Ann Reed, music trad.

(Not Your Average) Holiday CD

Turtlecub

3:03

 

Santa Baby

Michael Buble /

Christmas

Reprise

3:52

 

You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch

Straight No Chaser / lyrics Theodore Seisel (Dr. Seuss), music Albert Hague

Christmas Cheers

Atco / Atlantic

2:54

 

Party Hard

Zach Gill / Zach Gill

This Warm December

Brushfires Records

1:59

 

Who Spiked the Eggnog?

Straight No Chaser / Straight No Chaser

Christmas Cheers

Atco / Atlantic

2:06

 

Hot Buttered Rum

Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Tommy Thompson

Winter’s Grace

Signature Sounds

3:28

 

Love is Christmas

Sara Bareilles / Sara Bareilles

Single

3:35

 

Atheist’s Christmas Carol

Vienna Teng / Vienna Teng

Warm Strangers

Virt Records

4:25

 

That’s Christmas To Me

Pentatonix / Pentatonix

That’s Christmas to Me

RCA

3:02

 

O, Holy Night

Lowland Hum / Trad.

Songs for Christmas Time

Lowland Hum / Tonetree Music

4:21

 

St. Stephen’s Day Murders

The Chieftains / Elvis Costello

Bells of Dublin

Sony Legacy

3:25

 

Someday at Christmas

Jack Johnson / Jack Johnson

This Warm December

Brushfires Records

2:11

 

Because it’s Christmas

The Once / The Once

Single

3:28

 

Jingle Bells

Border Brass / Traditional

Tijuana Christmas

Seasonal

1:55

 

