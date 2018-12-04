Traveling Music 12-16-18

Traveling Music
Date: 12-16-18
Kluonie Frey – host, Shonti Elder – engineer
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Hamildolph
Eclipse 6 / parody of Linn Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton
Hamildolph – An American Christmas Story
FTM Records
5:06
Humbug
Owl City / Owl City
Owl City
Donde Esta Santa Claus?
Guster / George Scheck, Rod Parker, Al Greiner
A Winter’s Night: A Nettwerk Christmas
Nettwerk
2:23
We Three Kings
Ann Reed / lyrics Ann Reed, music trad.
(Not Your Average) Holiday CD
Turtlecub
3:03
Santa Baby
Michael Buble /
Christmas
Reprise
3:52
You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch
Straight No Chaser / lyrics Theodore Seisel (Dr. Seuss), music Albert Hague
Christmas Cheers
Atco / Atlantic
2:54
Party Hard
Zach Gill / Zach Gill
This Warm December
Brushfires Records
1:59
Who Spiked the Eggnog?
Straight No Chaser / Straight No Chaser
Christmas Cheers
Atco / Atlantic
2:06
Hot Buttered Rum
Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Tommy Thompson
Winter’s Grace
Signature Sounds
3:28
Love is Christmas
Sara Bareilles / Sara Bareilles
Single
3:35
Atheist’s Christmas Carol
Vienna Teng / Vienna Teng
Warm Strangers
Virt Records
4:25
That’s Christmas To Me
Pentatonix / Pentatonix
That’s Christmas to Me
RCA
3:02
O, Holy Night
Lowland Hum / Trad.
Songs for Christmas Time
Lowland Hum / Tonetree Music
4:21
St. Stephen’s Day Murders
The Chieftains / Elvis Costello
Bells of Dublin
Sony Legacy
3:25
Someday at Christmas
Jack Johnson / Jack Johnson
This Warm December
Brushfires Records
2:11
Because it’s Christmas
The Once / The Once
Single
3:28
Jingle Bells
Border Brass / Traditional
Tijuana Christmas
Seasonal
1:55