Dunleavy names new AG, corrections and public safety commissioners

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced his new public safety team Wednesday morning.

Amanda Price, a victims’ advocate, will take over the Department of Public Safety from former commissioner Walt Monegan. The Department of Corrections is now led by Nancy Dahlstrom, a former Alaska House member from Eagle River who was recently elected again to the house. Her appointment creates a vacancy in the house. She’s replacing former DOC Commissioner Dean Williams. Kevin Clarkson, a private practice attorney, is replacing Jahna Lindemuth as Alaska Attorney General.

During the announcement, which Dunleavy made at the state crime lab in Anchorage, the governor stressed the importance of public safety and crime reduction.

“The primary function of any governor and any state government, to be frank, is to keep people safe. And that’s why we’ve taken time to really look at folks that we believe are going to get us there,” he said. “And we’re not rolling out people individually one at a time, we’re working as a package, as group, because we have to start working out of our silos. We have to work as a package, as a team.”

Dunleavy says his team will be working with others to fulfill one of his campaign promises — repealing and replacing SB 91, the criminal justice reform bill passed in July 2016.

Correction: A previous version of this story said that Dahlstrom was a state legislator from Eagle River, and would resign her house seat. She is a former legislator who was elected again to a non-consecutive term and has not yet been sworn in.