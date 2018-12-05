Medicaid in Alaska: excessive spending or an investment in our future?

The Medicaid program in Alaska covers over 209,000 people or about a third of Alaska’s population. The Medicaid Expansion program that began in September of 2015, provided health insurance to over 44,000 people who had not been previously qualified. The Expansion program has helped to drop the uninsured rate in Alaska from 18.5% in 2013 to 13.7% in 2018. This program, and Medicaid funding in general, have been targeted on both the federal and state level as a way to save money and cut the deficit. Why is Medicaid important to the health our community? What is the real cost to Alaskans of funding these programs? And, what are the long term savings associated with a healthier population?Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, Jessie Menkins, discuss Medicaid, Medicaid Expansion, and why it is so vital to continue to support the health and mental health of all Alaskans, regardless of their social or economic means.