Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018

Big aftershocks from Alaska earthquake continue

Associated Press

Strong aftershocks from last week’s powerful earthquake in southcentral Alaska continue to shake up residents.

Gruening Middle School teachers pack up their classrooms for quake-induced move to Chugiak High

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Teachers at Gruening Middle School in Eagle River began the process today of relocating to their new classrooms at Chugiak High School.

Reactions from Utqiaġvik on a whaling quota rule change: ‘We don’t have to beg anymore’

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“I had hoped to see that happen during my lifeterm,” said Eugene Brower, former president of the Barrow Whaling Captains Association of the rule change. “I’m happy that we don’t have to beg anymore.”

Several Native organization want Dunleavy to dedicate funds to helping prosecute crimes against Native women

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Several Alaska Native organizations asked Governor Mike Dunleavy today to fund investigations and prosecutions of cases of missing and murdered Alaska Native women and girls.

After misdiagnosis and amputation, Anchorage woman wins $21M

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Staff at Alaska Native Medical Center in 2011 thought the woman had shingles, when she actually had a worsening skin infection and was in the early stages of sepsis. They sent her home, but several days later, Mardi Strong returned near death, suffering septic shock. Ultimately, doctors were forced to amputate her limbs.

Former hockey coach sentenced for abusing children

Associated Press

A former Kenai Peninsula hockey coach has been sentenced to 62 years in prison for sexually abusing children and possessing child pornography.

Ruling limits how Juneau can spend cruise passenger fees

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A federal judge rules Juneau city officials spent marine passenger fees too freely. The ruling upholds the constitutionality of collecting fees but constrains their future use.

Human rights complaint filed over transboundary mining in British Columbia

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Southeast Alaska tribes say pollution from Canadian mines is violating their human rights. They’re calling on a D.C.-based human rights commission to investigate.

Anchorage museum archives earthquake with viral memes, Twitter poetry

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

After last week’s magnitude 7 earthquake rolled through Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, the Anchorage Museum began working to catalog and archive the event for future generations.

Workshop in Anchorage seeks to empower Alaska musicians

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The 2nd annual Alaska Music Summit takes place this weekend in Anchorage. It features workshops, networking and industry presentations aiming to bring together and empower musicians.