Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

A week after the Anchorage earthquake, city continues to find damaged homes

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Anchorage is still coming to grips with the extent of the damage on buildings and homes following the 7.0 earthquake that struck the region on Nov. 30.

Chugiak High prepares to receive 600 new Gruening middle schoolers

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Gruening Middle School students will move to Chugiak High School next week to continue their classes after last week’s magnitude 7.0 earthquake forced the Anchorage School District to close their school for the rest of the school year.

Military officials unveil damage from powerful quake

Associated Press

Military officials at the sprawling Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson say last week’s magnitude 7.0 earthquake near Anchorage caused multiple problems, including damage to steel frameworks, ceilings, and sprinkler and heating systems.

Hilcorp: Worker ‘fatally injured’ on North Slope

Associated Press

An employee of a Hilcorp Alaska drilling contractor has died at Milne Point on the North Slope.

Dunleavy quietly rolls out Office of Management and Budget appointments

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Alaska got a new governor this week. One of his first orders of business? Consolidating the state’s finances. Gov. Mike Dunleavy quietly signed an administrative order dated Wednesday, Dec. 5, re-assigning certain staff from each state agency to the Office of Management and Budget.

Central Gulf of Alaska halibut charters may face more closures

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The charter fleet in the central Gulf of Alaska could see some regulation shifts in 2019, while additional restrictions for Southeast-based charters are unlikely.

Hydro One’s Avista merger unraveling over Ontario’s political meddling

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Regulators in Washington state have blocked the acquisition of Alaska Electric Light & Power’s parent company by a Canadian utility. AEL&P serves about 17,000 homes and businesses in Juneau.

AK: Fundraising and promoting Two-Spirit inclusivity with Indigenous drag show

Annie Bartholomew, KTOO – Juneau

Organized by Juneau Chilkat weaver and drag queen Ricky Tagan, the event helped promote inclusivity and acceptance of Two-Spirit community and may be the first of its kind.

49 Voices: Paul Brown III of Noorvik

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

This week we’re hearing from Paul Brown III in Noorvik. Brown is the Village Police Officer for the community.