Cowboy Professionalism: a cultural study of big-mountain tourism in the Last Frontier

This week’s show is a deep dive into Alaska’s unique big-mountain tourism industry. Forest Wagner, assistant professor of outdoor studies at the University of Alaska Southeast, reflects on his 12 years of teaching in the backcountry and discusses his findings from interviewing big-mountain guides and their clients. This program was part of the UAS Evening at the Egan Lecture Series.

SPEAKER:

Forest Wagner: Assistant professor of outdoor studies at the University of Alaska Southeast

BROADCAST: Tuesday, December 11th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Friday, October 19th, 2018 at the Egan Library.

