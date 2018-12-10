Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 10, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Rep. Knopp leaves Republican caucus, seeks new bipartisan coalition

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

State Rep. Gary Knopp said a bipartisan coalition would act as a counterweight to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, while an all-Republican caucus wouldn’t.

During supposed gun sale, two Anchorage men kill each other

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Two men killed each other on a West Anchorage side street Sunday in what police say was supposed to be the sale of a gun from one to the other.

How erosion is accelerating in the village of Napakiak

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

For as long as anyone remembers, Napakiak has been retreating from the Kuskokwim River. The village of about 400 people sits on a bend in the river, and every year that bend grows deeper. As the land has fallen away, Napakiak has picked up its homes and buildings and moved them farther from the water.

Alaska Airlines workers rally again for higher wages, job security

Zoe Grueskin, KTOO – Juneau

Disappointed by the last round of union negotiations, airline workers again rallied at airports across the west coast, including Juneau International Airport.

Anchorage schools resume classes post-earthquake, with some students relocated

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage School District classes resumed today after being closed for more than a week following last month’s magnitude 7.0 earthquake. While most of the students are in the schools they’ve attended all year, two schools had to relocate because of significant damage.

Avalanche shuts down parts of Richardson Highway

Shahmeer Azmat, KCHU – Valdez

An avalanche early Saturday morning closed the southern portion of the Richardson Highway outside of Valdez for 12 hours. With limited air service and no ferries running, many city residents were forced to change plans.

New management plan for Kachemak Bay State Park adopted and then rescinded

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

The draft management plan, which has been in the works for roughly seven years, will shape recreation and commercial uses in both parks as well as state recreation sites on the southern Kenai Peninsula.

Judge dismisses challenges to oil lease sales in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Environmental groups had argued the federal Bureau of Land Management did not do an adequate environmental review before it held oil lease sales in 2016 and 2017.

TelAlaska provides first internet through fiber packages for Nome residents, with limitations

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Internet capabilities in Nome, like anywhere else in Alaska, have improved a lot over the years. Starting with systems like Nook Net, going through satellite providers and bigger companies such as GCI, to now having access to unlimited bandwidth capacity through Quintillion’s fiber optic project.

Knik Salvation Army red kettle scores anonymous $1,200 coin

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Salvation Army staff in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough got a big surprise while counting change from their red kettles. On Friday, an anonymous donor dropped a gold coin worth more than 1200 dollars into the kettle at the Three Bears store.