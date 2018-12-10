Algo Nuevo December 9th, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, December 8th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
El Mosquito
Sangre Joven
Mal Idea
SJ Records
459
Cantinero
Mazz Feat. Marcos Orosco
Forever Mazz
Freddie
325
Canciones Del Amor
Mazz Feat. Elida Reyna
Forever Mazz
Freddie
948
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
330
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502
Pense Rogarte
Tierra Tejana
The Legacy Tour
GON MUsic
402
Negra De Mi Vida
Gonzalo
NM Superstars Vol. 2
Alta Vista
309
La Bola Negra
Bandalegre
NM Superstars Vol. 2
Alta Vista
335
Luna Llena
Elida Reyna Y Avante
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
419
Noche De Cumbia
Los Desperadoz
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
344
Targos Profundos
Ram Herrera
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
502
Cuando El Destino
The Hometown Boys
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
323
Cumbia Del Sol
Ray Camacho
Cumbia Rica
Cobalt
357
Cumbia Rica
Ray Camacho
Cumbia Rica
Cobalt
300
Cartas Marcadas
Purple Haze
NM Superstars Vol. 2
Alta Vista
345
Oldies Medley
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to The Jam
Maracas Music
745
Mienteme
The New Variety Band
Last Call
GSM Discos
403
Mil Horas
The New Variety Band
Last Call
GSM Discos
406
La Suegra Chifalda
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
507
Sabor A Mi
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
316
Sueltalo
Dynette Marie
Para Mis Padres
DMC
352
Dame Tu Amor
Dynette Marie
Para Mis Padres
DMC
355
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
337
Un Momentito Mas
Stephani Montiel
Promo
VMB
357
Aguanta Corazon
Candice Vargas
PromoVargas Records
338
Quiero Verte Disfrutar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
427
Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
703
What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529
Vestida De Blanco
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
258
Dos Cosas
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
342
Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
429
El Dia De San Juan
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
353
Solamente Yo
Los Garapatas
Lo Mejor De NM Music 2018
Atlantis
350
Solo Tu
Lluvia Negra Band
Lo Mejor De NM Music 2018
Atlantis
347
La Bamba
Ray Camacho
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt
430
Cuedo Pendiente Una Boda
Ray Camacho
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt
425
Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
535
Elida’s Rancheras
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Club Mix
Freddie
918