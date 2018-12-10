Algo Nuevo December 9th, 2018

By -

algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, December 8th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

El Mosquito
Sangre Joven
Mal Idea
SJ Records
459

Cantinero
Mazz Feat. Marcos Orosco
Forever Mazz
Freddie
325

Canciones Del Amor
Mazz Feat. Elida Reyna
Forever Mazz
Freddie
948

Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
330

El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502

Pense Rogarte
Tierra Tejana
The Legacy Tour
GON MUsic
402

Negra De Mi Vida
Gonzalo
NM Superstars Vol. 2
Alta Vista
309

La Bola Negra
Bandalegre
NM Superstars Vol. 2
Alta Vista
335

Luna Llena
Elida Reyna Y Avante
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
419

Noche De Cumbia
Los Desperadoz
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
344

Targos Profundos
Ram Herrera
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
502

Cuando El Destino
The Hometown Boys
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
323

Cumbia Del Sol
Ray Camacho
Cumbia Rica
Cobalt
357

Cumbia Rica
Ray Camacho
Cumbia Rica
Cobalt
300

Cartas Marcadas
Purple Haze
NM Superstars Vol. 2
Alta Vista
345

Oldies Medley
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to The Jam
Maracas Music
745

Mienteme
The New Variety Band
Last Call
GSM Discos
403

Mil Horas
The New Variety Band
Last Call
GSM Discos
406

La Suegra Chifalda
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
507

Sabor A Mi
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
316

Sueltalo
Dynette Marie
Para Mis Padres
DMC
352

Dame Tu Amor
Dynette Marie
Para Mis Padres
DMC
355

Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433

Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
337

Un Momentito Mas
Stephani Montiel
Promo
VMB
357

Aguanta Corazon
Candice Vargas
PromoVargas Records
338

Quiero Verte Disfrutar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
427

Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
703

What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529

Vestida De Blanco
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
258

Dos Cosas
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
342

Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
429

El Dia De San Juan
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
353

Solamente Yo
Los Garapatas
Lo Mejor De NM Music 2018
Atlantis
350

Solo Tu
Lluvia Negra Band
Lo Mejor De NM Music 2018
Atlantis
347

La Bamba
Ray Camacho
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt
430

Cuedo Pendiente Una Boda
Ray Camacho
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt
425

Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
535

Elida’s Rancheras
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Club Mix
Freddie
918

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR