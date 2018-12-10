Algo Nuevo December 9th, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, December 8th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

————————————

El Mosquito

Sangre Joven

Mal Idea

SJ Records

459

Cantinero

Mazz Feat. Marcos Orosco

Forever Mazz

Freddie

325

Canciones Del Amor

Mazz Feat. Elida Reyna

Forever Mazz

Freddie

948

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

330

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

502

Pense Rogarte

Tierra Tejana

The Legacy Tour

GON MUsic

402

Negra De Mi Vida

Gonzalo

NM Superstars Vol. 2

Alta Vista

309

La Bola Negra

Bandalegre

NM Superstars Vol. 2

Alta Vista

335

Luna Llena

Elida Reyna Y Avante

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas

419

Noche De Cumbia

Los Desperadoz

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas

344

Targos Profundos

Ram Herrera

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas

502

Cuando El Destino

The Hometown Boys

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas

323

Cumbia Del Sol

Ray Camacho

Cumbia Rica

Cobalt

357

Cumbia Rica

Ray Camacho

Cumbia Rica

Cobalt

300

Cartas Marcadas

Purple Haze

NM Superstars Vol. 2

Alta Vista

345

Oldies Medley

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to The Jam

Maracas Music

745

Mienteme

The New Variety Band

Last Call

GSM Discos

403

Mil Horas

The New Variety Band

Last Call

GSM Discos

406

La Suegra Chifalda

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

507

Sabor A Mi

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

316

Sueltalo

Dynette Marie

Para Mis Padres

DMC

352

Dame Tu Amor

Dynette Marie

Para Mis Padres

DMC

355

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

433

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

337

Un Momentito Mas

Stephani Montiel

Promo

VMB

357

Aguanta Corazon

Candice Vargas

PromoVargas Records

338

Quiero Verte Disfrutar

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

427

Gypsy Woman

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

703

What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

529

Vestida De Blanco

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

258

Dos Cosas

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

342

Ritmo De Chunga

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

429

El Dia De San Juan

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

353

Solamente Yo

Los Garapatas

Lo Mejor De NM Music 2018

Atlantis

350

Solo Tu

Lluvia Negra Band

Lo Mejor De NM Music 2018

Atlantis

347

La Bamba

Ray Camacho

El Bombero Sordo

Cobalt

430

Cuedo Pendiente Una Boda

Ray Camacho

El Bombero Sordo

Cobalt

425

Mikey’s Polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

535

Elida’s Rancheras

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Club Mix

Freddie

918