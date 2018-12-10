Midnight Sun Jazz December 8th, 2018

Here’s the Saturday November 23rd, 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.
Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title (composer)
Artist Name
Album Title
————————————
Midnight Sun
Bria Skonberg
Bria
Waltz for Debby
Tony Bennett & Bill Evans
The Tony Bennett / Bill Evans Album (Bonus Track Version)
City Lights
Joey Alexander
Countdown
Caravan
Wynton Marsalis
Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1
Home Fries
Joshua Redman
Freedom In The Groove
Love for Sale
Dexter Gordon
Go
In Walked Horace
J.J. Johnson
J.J. Inc.
Papa Gato
Poncho Sanchez
Ultimate Dance Party
Serenata
Danilo Perez
Danilo Perez
Afro-Blue
Mongo Santamaría
Latin Jazz: The Perfect Combination
Los Aretes De La Luna
David Sánchez
Latin Jazz: The Perfect Combination
Bag Of Bones
Mike Longo And The New York State Of The Art Jazz Ensemble
Oasis
Bach 2 Part Invention In D Minor
Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Swingin’ For The Fences
Wichita Lineman
Frank Mantooth Jazz Orchestra
A Miracle
The Prophet Speaks
Van Morrison
The Prophet Speaks
Winter’s End
Acoustic Alchemy
Thirty Three and a Third
Espiritu
Paco de Lucía, Al Di Meola & John McLaughlin
The Guitar Trio
Yesterdays
Cal Tjader
Tjader Plays Mambo
Constant Rain
Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66
20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection – The Best of Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66
Dialogo
Antônio Carlos Jobim
Wave
I Only Have Eyes for You
Michael Bublé
Love (Deluxe Edition)
I Wish You Love
Frank Sinatra With Count Basie And His Orchestra
It Might As Well Be Swing
Wolfcry
Gregory Porter
Liquid Spirit
Midnight Sun
Barney Kessel
To Swing or Not to Swing, Vol. 3