Midnight Sun Jazz December 8th, 2018

Here’s the Saturday November 23rd, 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “ Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title (composer)

Artist Name

Album Title

Midnight Sun

Bria Skonberg

Bria

Waltz for Debby

Tony Bennett & Bill Evans

The Tony Bennett / Bill Evans Album (Bonus Track Version)

City Lights

Joey Alexander

Countdown

Caravan

Wynton Marsalis

Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1

Home Fries

Joshua Redman

Freedom In The Groove

Love for Sale

Dexter Gordon

Go

In Walked Horace

J.J. Johnson

J.J. Inc.

Papa Gato

Poncho Sanchez

Ultimate Dance Party

Serenata

Danilo Perez

Danilo Perez

Afro-Blue

Mongo Santamaría

Latin Jazz: The Perfect Combination

Los Aretes De La Luna

David Sánchez

Latin Jazz: The Perfect Combination

Bag Of Bones

Mike Longo And The New York State Of The Art Jazz Ensemble

Oasis

Bach 2 Part Invention In D Minor

Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Swingin’ For The Fences

Wichita Lineman

Frank Mantooth Jazz Orchestra

A Miracle

The Prophet Speaks

Van Morrison

The Prophet Speaks

Winter’s End

Acoustic Alchemy

Thirty Three and a Third

Espiritu

Paco de Lucía, Al Di Meola & John McLaughlin

The Guitar Trio

Yesterdays

Cal Tjader

Tjader Plays Mambo

Constant Rain

Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66

20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection – The Best of Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66

Dialogo

Antônio Carlos Jobim

Wave

I Only Have Eyes for You

Michael Bublé

Love (Deluxe Edition)

I Wish You Love

Frank Sinatra With Count Basie And His Orchestra

It Might As Well Be Swing

Wolfcry

Gregory Porter

Liquid Spirit

Midnight Sun

Barney Kessel

To Swing or Not to Swing, Vol. 3