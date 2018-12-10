Horseback riding

Felipe Leite rode a horse from Calgary to Brazil, unsupported. He crossed deserts and mountains and he says he nearly starved and he saw men killed by drug lords. Leite is my guest on the next Outdoor Explorer to tell about his horseback adventures, and his next big ride, from Fairbanks to Calgary, which will complete a journey spanning the length of the America’s.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



Segment 1: “Horseback ride from Fairbanks to Calgary”. Felipe Leite, Brazilian rider.

“Horseback ride from Fairbanks to Calgary”. Felipe Leite, Brazilian rider. Segment 2: “Keeping a horse in Anchorage”. Zoe Seppi, Anchorage Horse Council.

“Keeping a horse in Anchorage”. Zoe Seppi, Anchorage Horse Council. Segment 3: “Petersburg’s Rainforest Festival teaches the public about salmon”. Angela Denning, KFSK.

BROADCAST: Thursday, December 13th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, December 13th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

