Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018

ANWR drilling foes see chance to sow doubt

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

What can opponents of drilling in the Arctic Refuge expect to accomplish with control of just one chamber of Congress? Momentum.

Dunleavy among new leaders to meet with Trump Thursday

Associated Press

Officials in Gov. Dunleavy’s office say he will be meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

How erosion is affecting Napakiak’s school

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The Kuskokwim River is getting too close to the Napakiak school. Currently frozen, it sits about 150 feet from the school fuel tanks. School district officials expect the water to reach the structures before new ones can be built.

LeBon asks for recount win to be upheld by Alaska court

Associated Press

The Republican candidate in a disputed Alaska House race is challenging the handling of four ballots in the race.

BLM holds public meeting to discuss opening up National Petrouleum Reserve-Alaska to drilling

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Bureau of Land Management held the first public meeting last night in Anchorage to discuss opening up more land for oil development in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, or NPR-A.

Fairbanks police officer charged with stealing money from lost wallet

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Fairbanks police officer has been charged with stealing cash from a lost wallet turned into law enforcement.

This Alaskan crossed the Bering Sea in an eight-foot dinghy. Russia wants to send him back.

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Packed with provisions, John W, Martin III floated down the Tanana and Yukon rivers with the aim of reaching China. He ended up in Russia’s Far East and is writing a book about his experiences.

Moose poacher fined $100,000, sentenced to jail

Associated Press

An Alaska man has been fined more than $100,000 for poaching three bull moose and leaving the meat to rot.

Anchorage teachers union approves new contract

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The agreement includes health benefit increases and 2 percent salary raises in the second and third years. It also contains language allowing for more input from teachers in lesson plans and scheduling.

Ask A Climatologist: What hope is there for snow lovers this season?

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The lack of snow for a lot of Alaska is again on our minds in this week’s Ask a Climatologist segment. Climatologist Brian Brettschneider says there’s some good news for snow lovers, and… some bad.