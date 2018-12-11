Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
ANWR drilling foes see chance to sow doubt
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
What can opponents of drilling in the Arctic Refuge expect to accomplish with control of just one chamber of Congress? Momentum.
Dunleavy among new leaders to meet with Trump Thursday
Associated Press
Officials in Gov. Dunleavy’s office say he will be meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday.
How erosion is affecting Napakiak’s school
Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel
The Kuskokwim River is getting too close to the Napakiak school. Currently frozen, it sits about 150 feet from the school fuel tanks. School district officials expect the water to reach the structures before new ones can be built.
LeBon asks for recount win to be upheld by Alaska court
Associated Press
The Republican candidate in a disputed Alaska House race is challenging the handling of four ballots in the race.
BLM holds public meeting to discuss opening up National Petrouleum Reserve-Alaska to drilling
Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
The Bureau of Land Management held the first public meeting last night in Anchorage to discuss opening up more land for oil development in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, or NPR-A.
Fairbanks police officer charged with stealing money from lost wallet
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
A Fairbanks police officer has been charged with stealing cash from a lost wallet turned into law enforcement.
This Alaskan crossed the Bering Sea in an eight-foot dinghy. Russia wants to send him back.
Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau
Packed with provisions, John W, Martin III floated down the Tanana and Yukon rivers with the aim of reaching China. He ended up in Russia’s Far East and is writing a book about his experiences.
Moose poacher fined $100,000, sentenced to jail
Associated Press
An Alaska man has been fined more than $100,000 for poaching three bull moose and leaving the meat to rot.
Anchorage teachers union approves new contract
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The agreement includes health benefit increases and 2 percent salary raises in the second and third years. It also contains language allowing for more input from teachers in lesson plans and scheduling.
Ask A Climatologist: What hope is there for snow lovers this season?
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The lack of snow for a lot of Alaska is again on our minds in this week’s Ask a Climatologist segment. Climatologist Brian Brettschneider says there’s some good news for snow lovers, and… some bad.