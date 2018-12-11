Anchorage teachers union approves new contract

Anchorage teachers have approved a new contract. The Anchorage Education Association, the union that represents Anchorage teachers, announced Monday that members voted to approve the three-year contract agreement reached between the union and the Anchorage School District last month.

The agreement includes health benefit increases and 2 percent salary raises in the second and third years. It also contains language allowing for more input from teachers in lesson plans and scheduling.

The results are set to be approved Tuesday by the union board, according to a statement from the AEA. The Anchorage School Board is scheduled to vote on the agreement next week.