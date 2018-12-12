Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Anchorage finds more than 100 buildings unsafe after quake

Associated Press

City data shows more than 100 homes and buildings in the Anchorage area have been found unsafe to enter because of damage caused by the magnitude 7.0 earthquake.

‘You’re going to start a war’: Fairbanks City Council delays anti-discrimination ordinance after outcry

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Fairbanks City Council members heard more than three hours of testimony Monday from a roomful of supporters and opponents of a proposed ordinance that would add provisions to the City Code prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

Republican candidate LeBon joins court case reviewing contentious HD1 ballots

Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Republican candidate in the disputed House District 1 election is joining the court case reviewing the ballot count.

‘We’re still not safe’: Nome reckons with sex assaults

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

For months, the town has been grappling with calls for reform in a system that many claim ignores assault reports from Alaska Native women.

Ask an Economist: Earthquake recovery will help economy, but not enough to end recession

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Economic activity driven by last month’s major earthquake is not going to pull the state out of recession.

Napakiak’s school is too old to move, and the Kuskowkwim River is still creeping closer

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Napakiak needs a new school. As of Dec. 3, the Kuskokwim River is less than 200 feet from the current building. The school building is too big and too old to move, and the question is when, not if, the water will overtake the ground beneath it.

How does Mike Dunleavy like his cookies? ‘More chocolate chip than dough.’

Kavitha George, KTOO – Juneau

Gov. Mike Dunleavy hosted an open house at the governor’s mansion Tuesday. The event was an opportunity for Juneauites to meet the governor and first lady in their home, as well as sample a few cookies.