Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 13

Last month, Ruth Botstein argued Alaska’s case at the Supreme Court. This month she was fired.

Nathaniel Herz, laska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Botstein is one of two prominent attorneys at the Alaska Department of Law who was fired by the new administration of Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, in a move that observers said was unusual.

Napakiak seeks outside funding to alleviate erosion

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The Napakiak City, Tribe, and Native Village Corporation have worked together to fund and coordinate the effort to escape the erosion. But the erosion is accelerating and threatening critical infrastructure that’s too big for the community to move on its own.

State and police investigating accident that led to North Slope worker’s death

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

According to the North Slope Borough chief of police Jeffrey Brown, Shawn Huber died in an accident at the Milne Point facility on Friday, December 7. Huber was 36.

Arctic Report Card: 2018 was the Arctic’s second-warmest year on record

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“This was the second-warmest year on record in the Arctic,” said Emily Osborne, a climate scientist with NOAA. “And to add to that, (the) last five years have been the warmest on record.”

Dutch Harbor remains nation’s top port for 21st consecutive year

Zoe Sobel, KUCB – Unalaska

For the 21st consecutive year, Dutch Harbor is America’s largest fishing port.

Republicans choose candidates for Alaska House seat

Associated Press

Republicans have nominated finalists for a soon-to-be-open Alaska House seat after the elected candidate was named Gov. Dunleavy’s corrections commissioner.

How pertinent are tsunami warnings to Anchorage?

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Right after the 7.0 earthquake last month, Anchorage residents received an alert warning of a possible tsunami, and some headed to higher ground. But experts say a destructive tsunami inundating Alaska largest city is very unlikely.

New warm ocean Blob could affect Southeast winter weather, fisheries

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

Sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Alaska are averaging four degrees Fahrenheit warmer than normal. That isn’t as hot or doesn’t extend quite as deep as the original Blob. At least not yet.

Mushers prepare for 40th annual Kuskokwim 300 race

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

The 40th annual running of the Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race kicks off in just over a month.

Despite past medical issues, Lance Mackey still eager to run Iditarod

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Lance Mackey is registered for the 2019 Iditarod. The 4 time Iditarod and Yukon Quest winner from Fairbanks has had a few rough years since his run of championships ended in 2010. A cancer survivor approaching 50, some might have assumed Mackey was done with long distance mushing, but the former champ is making another comeback.