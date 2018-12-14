Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 14, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Gov. Dunleavy introduces budget with larger PFDs, with cuts to come

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Dunleavy administration’s budget doesn’t include funding to pay back residents for the reductions in permanent fund dividends from the last three years.

Damage tally to Anchorage utilities, facilities stands at $30M

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The early assessment estimates it will take millions to repair water and waste infrastructure, as well as roads and municipal facilities.

Nenana Native Association receives grant for bridge across Nenana River

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A federal grant will pay for completion of a bridge across the Nenana River from the city of Nenana to lands long eyed for development.

ASD accepts resignation of teacher who ‘shoved and grabbed’ a student in May

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Anchorage School District announced that a teacher the district says “shoved and grabbed a student” at Ptarmigan Elementary School has officially resigned from the district.

Hoonah’s Icy Strait Point plans new dock for megaships

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Hoonah is on track to add a second, larger cruise ship dock to accommodate the growing number of megaships visiting Southeast Alaska.

What happens when an oil producer moves into the neighborhood?

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Public information about oil and gas exploration on private land comes with a lot of what ifs. Oil and gas wells themselves are permitted internally at the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, and the location of wells is only made public after they are approved.

AK: A Wrangell scrounge master finds art in scraps left behind

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

To put it simply, Anny “Fyno” Newport is an artist. She’s known throughout Wrangell and Southeast for her collections, crafts and oddities.

49 Voices: Katie Irwin of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Katie Irwin in Anchorage. On Sunday, Irwin will be the University of Alaska Anchorage’s first deaf commencement speaker. She spoke through a sign language interpreter.