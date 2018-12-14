ASD accepts resignation of teacher who ‘shoved and grabbed’ a student in May

The Anchorage School District announced that a teacher the district says “shoved and grabbed a student” at Ptarmigan Elementary School has officially resigned from the district.

A charging document filed in June shows that Ptarmigan teacher Lynn Sherwood was charged with committing child abuse towards a student in May, a class A misdemeanor. The charges were dismissed by the prosecution in late October.

The district says the teacher had been on paid administrative leave since late July. Today, the district accepted the teacher’s resignation, stating that the teacher’s conduct was unacceptable and that student safety is a top priority in the district.

Correction: The Anchorage School District ran a corrected press release stating that the teacher had been on administrative paid leave since July, not May.