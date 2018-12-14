Understanding schizophrenia

Schizophrenia affects about 1% of the world’s population and is one of the most feared and misunderstood mental health health problems that a person can experience. Images of psychiatric hospitals, sedating medications with severe side effects, people talking and muttering to themselves, and outbursts of violence and rage, are the things that most of us imagine when we think of Schizophrenia. What do we know so far about the causes of Schizophrenia? What are the common misconceptions about this disorder? And, what does the research tell us about the effectiveness of the treatment options?

GUEST:

Dr. Ann Kring: Professor of Psychology, UC Berkeley

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 5th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 5th, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: