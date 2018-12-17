After months of negotiation, Anchorage teachers officially have contracts

After months of discussion and negotiation, Anchorage teachers officially have three-year contracts.

On Monday night, the contract agreement between the Anchorage School District and the teachers union was officially adopted by the Anchorage School Board in a four to two vote. Dissenting votes came from board members Dave Donley and Mark Foster.

Donley was the more vocal critic during board discussion, arguing that the agreement would create serious funding problems and increase class sizes.

“I’m very concerned that the final increase total monetary offer doesn’t come with a plan on how we’re gonna deal with it in the budget,” Donley said. “It’s a lot of money, the impact this contract has. And right now we don’t have a plan.”

The agreement includes health benefit increases and two percent salary increases in the second and third year of the contract. Another goal is to provide more academic freedom for teachers within the curriculum.

Donley also expressed disappointment that other bargaining groups within the school district had received no salary increases after contract negotiations.

The contracts start retroactively July 2018 and run through June 2021.