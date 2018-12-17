Bomb threat called into Dimond High School

Anchorage School District officials say an anonymous bomb threat was made against Dimond High School on Monday.

In a district statement, Dimond Assistant Principal Chris Kleckner said that the school was evacuated and Anchorage police ran a complete sweep of the building. District officials say there were no bombs found.

In the last few months, the Anchorage School District has acknowledged at least five separate shooting threats at different schools in the district, but a spokesperson says this is the first bomb threat during that time period.

Dimond’s Kleckner said more information will be released as police continue their investigation.